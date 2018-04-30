Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez deflected online praise from Kanye West to make her own statement about courage.

The Donald Trump-supporting rapper sent out two tribute tweets about Gonzalez over the weekend, calling her his “hero” and inspiration.

my hero Emma Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/aSdFmraenU — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

inspired by Emma pic.twitter.com/TiZMthLK92 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

Gonzalez, the March for Our Lives speaker who has spearheaded a renewed cry for gun control after a massacre left 17 dead at her Florida high school in February, did not directly respond to West.

Instead, she wrote “my hero” on a tweet similar to West’s, only Gonzalez named James Shaw Jr. It was Shaw who tackled and disarmed Waffle House mass shooting suspect Travis Reinking while he was reloading his weapon in an April 22 attack in Tennessee, preventing further bloodshed.

my hero James Shaw Jr. pic.twitter.com/BRnuYEURdv — Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 29, 2018

West spent last week praising Trump on Twitter. Gonzalez has criticized the president for his opposition to meaningful gun reform.