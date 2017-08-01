Kanye West Lawsuit Sheds Light On His Mental State When He Canceled Concert Tour

Kanye West’s confidants blamed November’s bizarre blowups and canceled tour on the performer’s exhaustion from working on his fashion-design career and stress from being away from family.

But a lawsuit filed by West on Tuesday in Los Angeles sheds new light on his mental state at the time, saying his insurance company is trying to blame marijuana usage.

West is suing Lloyd’s Of London, the tour’s insurer, for $10 million, alleging the company is stalling on paying claims resulting from the canceled tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The insurer is suggesting West’s marijuana usage may be reason to deny the claims, the lawsuit says.

West canceled his touring plans in November and checked into UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center, where he spent eight days. He pulled the plug after concerts in San Jose, where he told fans he would’ve voted for Donald Trump, and Sacramento, where he ranted about Jay Z and Beyoncé. He performed three songs in Sacramento before storming off stage.

His company, Very Good Touring, had insurance covering the tour’s cancellation and non-appearance fees, according to the suit. Two days after West canceled the tour, Very Good Touring filed a claim.

Nine months later, Lloyd’s hasn’t paid anything, the lawsuit says. The suit alleges that Lloyd’s is trying to blame marijuana use for West’s breakdown, and is looking for “any ostensible excuse no matter how fanciful” to deny payment, according to TMZ.

Lloyd’s didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Independent medical examiners hired by Lloyd’s agreed West was unable to tour, but the company still refuses to pay, the suit says. The suit also alleges Lloyd’s has been leaking West’s private medical information to the press.

Read the lawsuit below.