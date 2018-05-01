Kanye West admits in a new video that he doesn’t agree with “half the shit” President Donald Trump does, but still finds him “inspiring” for breaking the mold.
In footage shared to West’s website late Monday, the rapper claims the Trump-autographed Make America Great Again hat he showed in his series of pro-Trump tweets last week (which caught Trump’s eye) wasn’t intended “to hurt” people who have been harmed under Trump’s presidency.
Instead, the hat was meant as “like a fight for equality,” West says.
He also explains in the footage how he created his new song “Ye v The People” with fellow rapper T.I.
Check out the “making of” video here:
The song, released Friday, is a passionate debate between the two musicians on issues ranging from police brutality to Trump’s policies and identity.
A sample of the lyrics:
Kanye: I know Obama was heaven-sent,
But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president.
T.I.: Hm, yeah, you can, at what cost though?
Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?
Kanye: Yo, Tip, I hear your side and everybody talk though,
But ain’t goin’ against the grain everything I fought for?
T.I.: Prolly so, Ye, but where you tryna go with this?
It’s some shit you just don’t align with and don’t go against.
In the “making of” video, West tells T.I. that Trump’s “ability to do what no one said you could do, to do the impossible is the most inspiring thing to me.”
Check out “Ye vs. The People” here: