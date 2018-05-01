Kanye: I know Obama was heaven-sent,

But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president.

T.I.: Hm, yeah, you can, at what cost though?

Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?

Kanye: Yo, Tip, I hear your side and everybody talk though,

But ain’t goin’ against the grain everything I fought for?

T.I.: Prolly so, Ye, but where you tryna go with this?

It’s some shit you just don’t align with and don’t go against.