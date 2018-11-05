Kanye West Declares His Favorite Restaurant Is McDonald's

This might be his most controversial endorsement of all.

Kanye West declared on Twitter Sunday that his favorite restaurant is McDonald’s.

McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2018

Sure, his ardent support of fast-food loving President Donald Trump has raised eyebrows, as has his bizarre White House appearance and a few of his remarks of late. The rapper also made a six-figure donation to Democratic mayoral candidate Amara Enyia in his hometown of Chicago after saying last month he was “distancing” himself from politics.

But Yeezy’s fresh declaration of allegiance to the Golden Arches just earned him a true McRibbing on Twitter.

Having money doesn’t confer taste. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) November 5, 2018

Of course, a few folks noted that Trump famously is a fan of the golden arches as well.

Rapper Rick Ross suggested a fast-food alternative for West ― no surprise, given that Ross owns several franchises.

Ye,know you going thru alot,but these #lemonpepper wings from #wingstop GONE GET CHU RITE. https://t.co/nRYvJCKKdF — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 4, 2018

But many believed West didn’t deserve a break today.

Blink twice if you’re being held hostage — VALETTA🕸 (@okayaje) November 4, 2018

I don't know what's worse.. the fact that @kanyewest is a @realDonaldTrump supporter or the fact that that he just said @McDonalds is his favorite restaurant. I've always supported Kanye, but DAMN homie. — Chele Chele (@Local_Lesbian05) November 4, 2018