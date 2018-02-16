Kanye West Deletes Instagram Account After Valentine's Day Posts

Kanye West reactivated his Instagram account on Valentine’s Day to post a valentine and close to 50 photos of famous couples — then suddenly deleted it the following day.

Photos included one of a handwritten Valentine’s Day message apparently for wife Kim Kardashian West, saying simply: “Happy Valentines Day Babe.”

Kanye West/Instagram

Most of the photos that West posted featured couples who split up years ago, including Sean Penn and Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt (who also appeared in posts with Jennifer Anniston and Angelina Jolie), Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, and Prince Charles and Diana. Barack and Michelle Obama were among the couples still together.

Kardashian then posted a photo on her Instagram account of her Valentine to her hubby — along with a 2015 photo of the happy couple in Paris — reading: “I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!”

She also tweeted this:

The couple, who married in 2014, recently welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate.

Kanye hasn’t used Instagram since May 2017. He first joined Instagram in September 2016, shortly before he suffered a breakdown and was hospitalized in Los Angeles during a difficult time addressed in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”