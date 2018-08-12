Kanye West Says He Was 'Thinking,' Not 'Stumped' By Kimmel's Trump Question

Kimmel cut to a commercial break when West failed to come up with an answer — and the hip-hop superstar had no response to the question when “Jimmy Kimmel Live” returned.

West tweeted Saturday that he was “thinking” about his answer. He’s apparently still thinking, because he still didn’t provide an answer.

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

Kimmel had asked the question because of West’s recent expressions of support for Trump, which triggered controversy because of accusations that the president is racist. West said his support was less about Trump’s “policies,” and more about “overcoming fear and doing what you felt — no matter what anyone said.” Trump thanked him in a tweet the following day.

Kimmel reminded West of the time he said that President George W. Bush “doesn’t care about black people.” Kimmel added: “It makes me wonder: What makes you think that Donald Trump does” care about black people — “or any people at all?”

That’s when the zone-out happened.

Kimmel graciously responded to West’s tweets, saying that “not every question warrants an immediate answer.”

Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that. I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it https://t.co/wQBsE5v1v2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 12, 2018

But people on Twitter didn’t miss the fact that he still hasn’t answered the question:

