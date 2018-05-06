Oh The Horror: 'Kanye's Place' On 'Saturday Night Live'

Confirmed: Kanye was at @chrissyteigen 's baby shower. And she made gumbo. #SNL pic.twitter.com/JNLBMMHNEM

“Saturday Night Live” married the sheer terror of “A Quiet Place” with the horrifying comments of Kanye West in a hilarious monster mash.

In the sketch, pals played by Donald Glover, Aidy Bryan, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett try mightily to stay silent so they won’t be picked off by monsters alerted to their presence by sounds they make — just like in Jon Krasinski’s film “A Quiet Place.”

But Glover can’t shut up about tweets he’s reading on his phone by Kanye.

“You guys, Kanye just tweeted,” Glover says excitedly. “He said he would have voted for Trump.” Thompson finally exclaims when he sees Kanye’s MAGA hat on Glover’s phone: “Oh, come on, Kanye!” And he’s snatched by a monster.

“Kanye is a distraction. We should only talk about what’s important,” Bryant insists.

“Like how to survive the monsters,” Bennett points out.

“And then I guess, also, like, the midterms because what’s happening with that?” Bryant asks.

Strong vanishes after she mouths off about Chrissy Tiegen’s friendship with Kanye and Tiegen’s baby shower. Then Bryant mulls aloud about the “poopity scoop” lyric in the new Kanye song “Lift Yourself” as it’s played by Glover on his phone. Gone.

Beck Bennett is snatched when he can’t shut up about Kanye’s observation that slavery was a “choice.”

Glover’s the last to go.