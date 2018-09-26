Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Joins Writing Staff For 'Veronica Mars' Reboot

This gig is no slam dunk.

NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has joined the writing staff for the Hulu reboot of “Veronica Mars,” show creator Rob Thomas announced on Twitter this week.

And, no, Thomas wasn’t kidding.

At well over 7 feet, Abdul-Jabbar, 71, will undoubtedly be the tallest person in the room ― and also one of the greenest when it comes to television writing.

But he’s a noted author who has even written spinoff novels about Sherlock Holmes’ older brother, Mycroft. The former Laker also has some acting experience, often playing himself.

Deborah Morales, Abdul-Jabbar’s manager, told HuffPost on Wednesday that the hiring came about after the basketball hall of famer praised Thomas’s book Slave Day in an article. Thomas asked him to write the foreword for a reprint of the book and offered Abdul-Jabbar the part of a Seattle city councilman in his “iZombie” series for the 2019 season. Thomas then worked as a showrunner for an undisclosed program that Abdul-Jabbar was developing and was so impressed with the hoop legend’s skills that he hired him and writing partner Raymond Obstfeld to write for “Veronica Mars.”

Kristen Bell is returning in the titular role of the private eye in the mystery series, which ended its original run in 2007. A feature film released in 2014 was launched by a Kickstarter campaign.