Karen Pence Is Working At A School That Bans Gay Employees

Associated Press Karen Pence started this week as an art teacher at a private Christian school that makes job candidates sign a pledge not to engage in homosexual activity.

Karen Pence started at a job this week, teaching art at Immanuel Christian School in Northern Virginia. It’s not a school where very everyone is welcome. The 2018 employment application, posted online, makes candidates sign a pledge not to engage in homosexual activity or violate the “unique roles of male and female.”

“Moral misconduct which violates the bona fide occupational qualifications for employees includes, but is not limited to, such behaviors as the following: heterosexual activity outside of marriage (e.g., premarital sex, cohabitation, extramarital sex), homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female, sexual harassment, use or viewing of pornographic material or websites,” says the application.

The application says that the school believes “marriage unites one man and one woman” and that “a wife is commanded to submit to her husband as the church submits to Christ.” The application asks potential employees to explain their view of the “creation/evolution debate.”

Karen Pence has been married to now–Vice President Mike Pence since 1985. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the school’s discriminatory hiring practices. Karen Pence previously worked at the school for 12 years while her husband was in Congress, according to USA Today. The couple’s daughter Charlotte Pence attended the school, according to the school’s website.

Immanuel Christian School, which is private, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Karen Pence will reportedly teach at the school twice a week until May.