Karlie Kloss And Christian Siriano Are Taking Over 'Project Runway'

“As someone who grew up watching ‘Project Runway,’ I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams,” Kloss said in a statement, according to USA Today. Kloss is also a member of a board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company.

Siriano, the Season 4 winner of the design competition who has dressed such luminaries as Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama, has signed on to be a mentor on the show.

“I hope to guide and inspire the new talent on the rise,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia is slated to return as a judge, and will be joined by former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth and designer Brandon Maxwell, Bravo noted in a tweet.

The show, which has aired on Lifetime for several seasons, is returning to its original network, Bravo, next year.