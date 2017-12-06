If Gal Gadot should ever need a day off from acting, Kate McKinnon of “Saturday Night Live” would make one hilarious substitute.

Recalling her time with the “Wonder Woman” star on “SNL” this season, McKinnon busted out a spot-on impression of Gadot on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday night.

“Everything she says is like a prophecy,” McKinnon told host Jimmy Fallon. She then channeled the Israeli star to describe a day at the beach that sounds far more interesting than it normally would be.