12/06/2017 06:01 am ET Updated Dec 06, 2017

Kate McKinnon Breaks Out A Glorious Gal Gadot Impression On 'The Tonight Show'

Spot-on funny.
By Ron Dicker

If Gal Gadot should ever need a day off from acting, Kate McKinnon of “Saturday Night Live” would make one hilarious substitute.

Recalling her time with the “Wonder Woman” star on “SNL” this season, McKinnon busted out a spot-on impression of Gadot on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday night.

“Everything she says is like a prophecy,” McKinnon told host Jimmy Fallon. She then channeled the Israeli star to describe a day at the beach that sounds far more interesting than it normally would be.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
