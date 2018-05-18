Kate McKinnon Breaks Out Another Impression Of Rudy Giuliani

Kate McKinnon is back with another killer impression of Rudy Giuliani.

The actress earned rave reviews for impersonating the former New York mayor (who has now joined President Donald Trump’s legal team) on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” McKinnon lightheartedly revealed that mimicking Giuliani “wasn’t as hard” as she thought it would be because she shares “something in common” with him.

Namely, they both do this: