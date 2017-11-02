The fanfare surrounding the Duchess of Cambridge typically manifests by way of sartorial homage. What you don’t often see are tributes to the former Kate Middleton through song.
The two are now living in perfect harmony, thanks to the Kate Middleton Choir.
The choir, created by performer Jonny Woo, is a lot like a regular choir. Except for the part where they dress up in blue dresses and wear perfectly coiffed wigs a la our favorite royal.
The group is performing in London this weekend as part of a variety show aptly titled “Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety.” Cosmo U.K. reports that the group will perform songs including “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base and “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga.
The song picks are extremely apropos, considering Kate’s pregnancy announcement in September.
Un-Royal Variety has shared a number of photos on Instagram in anticipation of the event, including a shot of what looks like will be the entire group sporting fake pregnant stomachs. Now that’s dedication.
Sigh. Is it too late to book a flight to London for this weekend?
CONVERSATIONS