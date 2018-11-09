Kate Middleton Just Rewore One Of Her Best Looks Ever

Kate Middleton can teach all the royals a thing or two about recycling clothing.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a gorgeous teal Jenny Packham dress (last seen around six years ago!) at the 2018 Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday night. Her hair was down and she added a matching clutch to complete the look.

The 36-year-old was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, who looked sharp in a tux. Both of them also wore poppies in the lead-up to Remembrance Day this Sunday (Veterans Day to Americans). The flower is a symbol of remembrance for those who lost their lives in war.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Tusk Conservation Awards on Nov. 8, 2018, in London.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duchess of Cambridge talks with the chief executive of Tusk, Charles Mayhew.

The duchess last wore the teal dress at an event put on by the British Olympic Association in 2012, where she also carried the same clutch, according to People magazine.

The main thing different about the look back then was Kate’s hair, which she wore up in a bun:

ASSOCIATED PRESS Kate and William arrive at the Royal Albert Hall for a British Olympic Team gala event in London on May 11, 2012.

The duchess stepped out last month in a stunning blue Alexander McQueen gown that made headlines as she paired it with one of Princess Diana’s favorite tiaras, the Lover’s Knot.

Kate wore the gorgeous look for a state banquet in honor of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

JOHN STILLWELL via Getty Images Kate walks with Rear Adm. Ludger Brummelaar at a state banquet in honor of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at Buckingham Palace on Oct. 23, 2018.

The next time royals fan see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the two will be a bit more dressed down.

Kensington Palace announced Wednesday that William and Kate will be in South Yorkshire on Nov. 14 to explore the McLaren Composites Technology Centre and a local hostel.