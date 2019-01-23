Kate Middleton Gets Real About The Struggles All Parents Face

Kensington Palace announced in October that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child together in the spring of 2019.

The former “Suits” actress recently gave an update on her pregnancy and told well-wishers during a walkabout that she is about six months along and due at the end of April or early May.

