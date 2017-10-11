IT’S BACK! The Duchess of Cambridge’s pregnancy style, that is.

Kate joined Prince William and Prince Harry in hosting a reception for mental health workers at Buckingham Palace, wearing a $1,095 Temperley London dress that’s “a modern take on the lace dress underpinned by the season’s Elizabethan influence,” according to Temperley.

Kate stayed out of the public eye early in the pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe morning sickness, which she also experienced during her pregnancies with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

According to royal reporter Victoria Murphy, an aide revealed that Kate is still suffering from the condition, though she’s “improving.”

An aide: "The Duchess' condition is improving but she is still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum." pic.twitter.com/EblFsy9zju — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) October 10, 2017