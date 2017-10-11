IT’S BACK! The Duchess of Cambridge’s pregnancy style, that is.
The former Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since her third pregnancy was announced in September. She stepped out Tuesday for a cause that is close to her heart: mental health.
Kate joined Prince William and Prince Harry in hosting a reception for mental health workers at Buckingham Palace, wearing a $1,095 Temperley London dress that’s “a modern take on the lace dress underpinned by the season’s Elizabethan influence,” according to Temperley.
Kate stayed out of the public eye early in the pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe morning sickness, which she also experienced during her pregnancies with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
According to royal reporter Victoria Murphy, an aide revealed that Kate is still suffering from the condition, though she’s “improving.”
We’re happy to see she’s feeling well enough to attend engagements ―- and look forward to seeing what pregnancy style she has in store this time around.
