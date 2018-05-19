The Duchess Of Cambridge's Royal Wedding Outfit Is Classic And Chic

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on Saturday. It was her first public appearance since she introduced her third child, Prince Louis, to the world last month.

The former Kate Middleton wearing a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen for the opulent occasion. She added a hat by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo, according to Kensington Palace.

JONATHAN BRADY via Getty Images

WPA Pool via Getty Images

WPA Pool via Getty Images

The duchess is not playing a formal role in the royal wedding, though she will gather on the West Steps to wave at the newlyweds and pose for family photos following the nuptials.

As with Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews last year, the spotlight will likely fall on Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, who are among the page boys and bridesmaids in the wedding.

CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images

ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images

Prince George is going to be trouble, you can just tell. 😍



Far too cute! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/zyalBYGxz2 — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) May 19, 2018

Remember these adorable photos?

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Later in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the bride and groom at the lunch reception at St. George’s Hall, and at a private gathering of 200 people at Frogmore House.