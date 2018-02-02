Get 4 Of Duchess Kate's Scandinavian Tour Looks For Less

The duke and duchess of Cambridge on Friday will wrap up their royal Scandinavian tour.

When the former Kate Middleton accompanied Prince William on their visit to fellow royals in Sweden and Norway this week, she wore an array of gorgeous looks. This includes a bold printed Erdem dress and an ethereal Alexander McQueen gown. Of course, being that they were in Scandinavia, the duchess also wore plenty of classic, stylish coats.

We’ve picked some of our favorite outfits ― including her second Erdem dress on the tour, which she wore for a reception at the Fotografiska Gallery in Sweden ― and found some wallet-friendly alternatives to help you get her looks for less.