Kate Spade Dead At 55

New York-based designer Kate Spade died Tuesday, according to The Associated Press, citing law enforcement officials. She was 55.

The designer reportedly died by suicide. Outlets are reporting she was found by her housekeeper at her Manhattan home, where she left a note.

Spade, born Katherine Noel Brosnahan, was known for her namesake brand of high-end handbags and other womenswear. She and husband Andy Spade founded Kate Spade New York in 1993, when they debuted a line of sleek handbags that became a smash hit.

The pair opened their first storefront in 1996. More than 140 stores operate today, offering accessories as well as clothing, eyewear and home decor. The Spades parted ways with their successful company in 2007, after selling to Liz Claiborne Inc. (now Kate Spade & Company).

Spade took a break from fashion until 2015, when she and Andy launched a new venture: Frances Valentine.

The brand, with which she was involved until her death, focuses solely on shoes and handbags. Its name, like Kate Spade, held special significance. “Frances” is a family name on Spade’s paternal side, she once told WWD, and “Valentine” was her grandfather’s middle name.

She leaves behind one daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, 13, along with her husband Andy Spade, 55.