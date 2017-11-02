Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are having one heck of a month.

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros pitcher and the “Sports Illustrated” model celebrated Verlander’s first ever World Series victory.

Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Upton and Verlander celebrate after the Astros defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in game seven of the 2017 World Series.

Alex Trautwig via Getty Images All smiles after the big victory.

Next up? A wedding in Tuscany sometime this month, according to Us Weekly, with some sources saying it could be as soon as this weekend.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Upton first announced their engagement at the 2016 Met Gala after a three-year on-again-off-again relationship. And though they are both huge stars in their own right, the pair seems surprisingly down to earth ― you know, as far as multi-millionaires go.

“Kate’s there a lot for me,” Verlander told Forbes in 2015. “And we’re just normal people. You know, normal relationship ― believe it or not.”

Below, we’ve gathered some of the couple’s sweetest and most relatable moments together so far:

When Kate took some time to show her appreciation for Justin’s beard:

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Feb 14, 2016 at 10:45am PST

When Kate called Justin “my MVP” and made us all swoon a little:

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

When they joined forces to give Justin’s brother Ben a hard time:

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

When Kate had a 🔥 comeback to Justin claiming he was the first “SI” cover star:

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

When Justin tossed Kate a baseball before a 2014 game:

When Kate got honest about their sex life (and sometimes, lack thereof):

When they embraced a lazy Sunday together:

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:40am PST

When Justin accidentally used Kate’s coffee mug:

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Dec 21, 2015 at 4:08pm PST

When they aced their couples Halloween costume:

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:47pm PDT

When they sang their hearts out ― “Carpool Karaoke”-style:

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Nov 13, 2016 at 10:28am PST

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 8, 2015 at 12:17pm PDT

When Justin made Kate a home-cooked meal after a “disastrous” pizza fail:

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Jan 28, 2015 at 4:12pm PST

When they shared this playoff-clinching smooch:

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

When they obsess over their doggo:

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Nov 27, 2016 at 11:57am PST