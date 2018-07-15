Kate Upton Is Expecting Her First Child With Justin Verlander

Supermodel Kate Upton is planning to add a new title to her life: mom.
The 26-year-old model and actress announced she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander.
Upton, who married the 35-year-old Houston Astros pitcher in November, shared the news on Instagram on Saturday with a photo showing a slight baby bump and the hashtag “#PregnantinMiami.”
Verlander, who was tagged in the photo, responded to her announcement with unbridled pride and joy.
“You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you!” he commented. “You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”