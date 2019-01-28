Don’t come for Katharine McPhee’s marriage, because she will come for you.

The 34-year-old actress and singer, who got engaged to musician David Foster, 69, in July 2018, tweeted Sunday that “Picking your bridal party is like a real life Myspace top 8.”

A troll decided to weigh in on McPhee’s future nuptials, saying “Except MySpace lasted longer than this marriage ever will,” according to a comment captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

The “Waitress” star fired back, “I’m assuming it also lasted longer than any relationship you ever had with a hairdresser?”

Ouch.

McPhee and Foster got engaged last year in Capri, Italy, after nearly a year of dating. The two first met on “American Idol” in 2006 when the “Smash” actress was a contestant.

McPhee was previously married to manager Nick Cokas, while Foster counts four ex-wives: B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, actress Linda Thompson and model and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

McPhee is clearly excited about her upcoming nuptials, as she recently Instagrammed a wedding dress she tried on with her future stepdaughter Jordan Foster.