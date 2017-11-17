Kathy Griffin Claims She Has A Shocking Letter From Andy Cohen's Alleged Former Lover

Andy Cohen really should’ve just admitted he knew Kathy Griffin.
The talk-show host and the comedian apparently have been feuding for years, but the rest of us didn’t really know until Cohen pulled an “I don’t know her” in October. Griffin fired back with a 17-minute video in which she calls him a “miserable boss” who she says once offered her cocaine before a taping of his late-night talk show.
Now, the comedian has targeted the Bravo star again, sharing a letter from a fan who alleges Cohen “rather assertively had his way with me” nearly 30 years ago.
In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Griffin provided an introduction for the letter with a callback to the incident that set off their public spat.
“Enjoy your morning tea. Prepare yourself for some of his transparent retaliation,” she wrote. “Do you know me now “b*tch?”
The letter in question is from a man named Forrest, whose last name is blacked out by Griffin. Forrest claims he met Cohen through a mutual friend and slept with him in 1989 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“It was very one-sided, and I was a sensitive idealistic young gay guy who thought, quite mistakenly, of course, that I might have met someone special,” he wrote.
“We didn’t talk for more than a few minutes, and suddenly without a word he pushed [me] down on my bed,” he continued. “It was much more gratifying for him than it was for me as the interaction seemed entirely directed toward getting off. Like a spoiled kid with a new toy.”
Cohen hasn’t publicly responded to Griffin’s latest dig. A representative did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.
Forrest says in the letter that the late-night talk show host essentially ghosted him the day after the encounter. “It was clear to me then that his interest in me was momentary, and I felt used,” he wrote.
Griffin and Cohen worked together for years on the Bravo network before their blowup. The comedian starred in her own reality show “My Life on the D-List” produced by Cohen for six seasons, and appeared on his talk show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” a handful of times.
