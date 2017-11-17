Kathy Griffin Claims She Has A Shocking Letter From Andy Cohen's Alleged Former Lover

“It was very one-sided, and I was a sensitive idealistic young gay guy who thought, quite mistakenly, of course, that I might have met someone special,” he wrote.

“We didn’t talk for more than a few minutes, and suddenly without a word he pushed [me] down on my bed,” he continued. “It was much more gratifying for him than it was for me as the interaction seemed entirely directed toward getting off. Like a spoiled kid with a new toy.”

Cohen hasn’t publicly responded to Griffin’s latest dig. A representative did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.