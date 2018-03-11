Kathy Griffin To Tour The U.S. Again, Nearly 1 Year After Trump Photo

Kathy Griffin is staging a comeback.
The comedian announced her first U.S. tour dates since she faced an intense backlash after a photo of her posing with President Donald Trump’s fake bloodied, severed head went viral in May of last year.
During an appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Friday, Griffin said she booked shows at New York City’s Carnegie Hall and at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center, which she described as “Trump’s backyard.”
“I’m not decimated,” Griffin told Maher with her two middle fingers in the air, referencing the president’s eldest son saying on “Good Morning America” that he wanted to “decimate” her career.
On Sunday, Griffin tweeted ticket sale links for shows in San Francisco, Seattle, and Boston. Griffin said tickets to her Carnegie Hall show will go on sale next week.
The comedian also announced shows in Canada, in cities including Toronto and Kitchener in Ontario; as well as Vancouver, British Columbia, and Calgary, Alberta.
After the photo of Griffin whipped its way around the internet amid public outrage, the comedian had to cancel her tour due to death threats. CNN fired her from co-hosting its annual New Year’s Eve coverage, and she says she lost many relationships during that time, including her longtime friendship with Anderson Cooper.
Griffin apologized for the photo but later retracted her apology, calling the backlash she faced “B.S.” She spent much of 2017 touring overseas.