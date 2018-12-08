On Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the comedian opened up about the backlash she received (including a tweet from Trump himself) that she said “changed my life irrevocably.”

She also revealed hitherto unknown details about the two-month federal investigation into the image, which saw her placed on a temporary no-fly list and facing a charge of “conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States.”

Griffin, who was fired as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve programming following the stunt, said she was also added to an Interpol list, which meant she was “detained at every single airport” she visited during her subsequent 18-country tour.

“So a lot of people thought, you know, I got a call from the Secret Service or got in fake Hollywood trouble. But, no, this is real-life trouble,” Griffin told Colbert. “That’s where your tax dollars went, everybody, investigating Kathy Griffin.”

Griffin said she would likely not “do that particular thing again” — but added she was on “a comedy mission” to defend other female comedians, including Michelle Wolf and Samantha Bee, who have faced backlash in conservative circles following jokes made about the Trump administration.