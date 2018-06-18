Kathy Griffin Says 'F**k You' To 'Feckless Piece Of S**t' Melania Trump

Here we go again.

Comedian Kathy Griffin, whose career nosedived after she posed with a bloody likeness of Donald Trump’s severed head, is taking a provocative swipe at first lady Melania Trump.

Griffin on Sunday lashed out in a profanity-packed tweet after Melania Trump said in a statement on immigration reform that said she hates seeing children separated from their parents at the border, but didn’t criticize her husband’s administration for doing just that.

“Fuck you, Melanie,” Griffin wrote, repeating the president’s misspelling of the first lady’s first name. “You know damn well your husband can end this immediately ... you feckless complicit piece of shit.”

Griffin appeared to be alluding to comedian Samantha Bee’s recent profane “feckless” insult of presidential daughter Ivanka Trump. Bee was forced to apologize.

Griffin’s raging tweet followed the first lady’s public response to the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy of separating immigrant families at the border.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” a spokeswoman wrote. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.” She didn’t mention that it’s her husband’s administration that imposed the policy to separate families, or that the president is falsely blaming Democrats for it.