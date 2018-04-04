Kathy Griffin Earns Rave Reviews With Hilarious Impersonation Of Kellyanne Conway

Comedian Kathy Griffin defended the indefensible after transforming herself into President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway for Tuesday’s broadcast of “The President Show.”
For the spoof “Make American Great-A-Thon” special, Anthony Atamanuik as Trump introduced the “lone survivor of the Bowling Green Massacre” to the audience. Fake Conway then performed her “act,” which essentially involved her giving a positive spin on the atrocious actions of some of “the worst people in history” (similar to how she sometimes defends members of the Trump administration in real life).
Last year, Griffin faced a furious backlash after a photograph of her carrying Trump’s fake severed head went viral. Now, folks on Twitter praised her return to the screen and her portrayal of Conway.
Check out the preview clip above. More clips will be added when they become available.