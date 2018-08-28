Kathy Griffin Slams Louis C.K.'s Attempted Comeback: 'The Boys Club Won Again'

Kathy Griffin slammed Louis C.K. on Twitter after the disgraced comic performed unannounced at New York’s Comedy Cellar on Sunday, writing, “Gosh, does it payoff to be in the boys club..the white boys club.”

On Tuesday, Griffin posted a thread on Twitter about her aversion to the news that Louis C.K., who previously admitted to sexual misconduct against a number of female comedians, had performed an unsolicited 15-minute set. In addition to Griffin remarking on the comedy world being a “boys club,” she called out the “sick, cruel” cycle of male comics giving each other opportunities and excluding everyone else.