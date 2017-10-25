Kathy Griffin Referred To Anderson Cooper As A ‘Spineless Heiress’

Kathy Griffin isn’t pulling any punches.

On Sunday, the Daily Beast published an article in which the comedian referred to Anderson Cooper as “the Spineless Heiress.”

Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper in 2014.

Griffin’s comment was part of an article about her public dispute with former attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented her after photos of Griffin posing with President Donald Trump’s “severed head” surfaced online in May.

The controversial pictures not only cost Griffin her CNN New Year’s Eve hosting gig, but also spurred Cooper, who was Griffin’s co-host and longtime friend, to condemn them on Twitter.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Cooper didn’t reach out to give Griffin a heads up about his tweet before he posted it and didn’t initially check in on Griffin after she received backlash for the photos, which hurt her feelings, New York Magazine reported.

Adding insult to injury, Cooper went on “Watch What Happens Live” in July and told host Andy Cohen that he and Griffin were “still friends.” When Cooper finally reached out to Griffin in a series of texts in August, she ended their friendship.

Cooper is the son of clothing designer Gloria Vanderbilt, who is the great-great-great granddaughter of shipping tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt.

He told People in 2016 that he will not inherit any of the Vanderbilt fortune, and acknowledged that he was very lucky to grow up with “great privilege.”

During Griffin’s interview with the Daily Beast, she expressed her disappointment with Bloom.

Griffin estimated that she paid the celebrity attorney $40,000 for two days of legal representation, and said that Bloom tried to pressure her into a press tour. Griffin added that a press conference she did with Bloom in June was a mess.

The comedian also tweeted at Bloom on Sunday, telling her, “Stop calling me. If you’d like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I’ll talk to you.”

Dear @LisaBloom pls stop calling me. If you’d like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I’ll talk to you — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 22, 2017

Bloom — who also represented Harvey Weinstein before cutting ties with him earlier this month — told the Daily Beast that the press conference was a disaster because Griffin spoke off the cuff and did not use notes the two had worked on together. She also said she had only texted Griffin once in the past three months.