Kathy Griffin Slams 'Dime Store Barbie' Tomi Lahren For Michelle Obama Remarks

Kathy Griffin eviscerated conservative commentator Tomi Lahren on Twitter after Lahren told former first lady Michelle Obama to “sit down” after she called her husband, former president Barack Obama, a great president.

“Oh really you dime store Barbie? Mrs. Obama may go high, but I certainly won’t,” Griffin wrote on Monday. “Go fuck yourself, Tomi. You evil, horrible shell of a human being.”

On Monday, Lahren angrily tweeted about a speech the former first lady gave at a rally in Las Vegas.

“Michelle Obama said we ‘had’ a great president. By what measure?” Lahren wrote, ending her tweet with: “Sit down, Michelle.”

That post sent Twitter users into a tailspin, with Lahren’s mentions regarding the tweet serving as a battleground between Obama supporters and her own fans.

Michelle Obama was speaking at a rally for When We All Vote, a nonprofit initiative she co-chairs that aims to register voters ahead of the November primary, and she talked about putting “qualified people that we trust” in office.

“Here’s what we have to do: If we want qualified people that we trust, then people have to vote. Because you can’t vote some of the time and then sit out,” she said, before adding about her husband: “You know, we saw that happen. We experienced that. But we had a great president.”

Michelle Obama: “If we want qualified people that we trust, then people have to vote.” pic.twitter.com/tN9XrBgbua — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018