12/21/2018 07:09 am ET

Kathy Griffin Calls Out Absence Of Women On Forbes' Highest-Paid Comedians List

The 58-year-old comic needed just two words to make her point.
By Ron Dicker

Kathy Griffin didn’t need a punch line to point out that Forbes’ list of highest-paid comedians in 2018 was missing a key demographic.

“No women,” the comedian wrote on Twitter Thursday, with a graphic showing the top 10.

Jerry Seinfeld returned to the top at $57.5 million (including $30 million from standup), followed closely by Kevin Hart ($57.5 million). Dave Chappelle ($35 million), Chris Rock ($30 million), Ricky Gervais ($25 million), Gabriel Iglesias ($20.5 million), Terry Fator ($18 million), Jim Gaffigan ($17.5 million), Jeff Dunham ($16.5 million) and Sebastian Maniscalco ($15 million) round out the list, which covers the year that ended June 1, 2018.

Amy Schumer made the list the previous year, helped b y touring and a Netflix special, but did not make the minimum $15 million cutoff this time around, Forbes noted.

Some people on Twitter shared Griffin’s dissatisfaction, including those who wrote that talk show host Ellen DeGeneres should qualify for Forbes’ list.

Griffin, the former star of “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” resumed touring in 2018 after dealing with the fallout of her holding up a severed fake head of Donald Trump in a photo shoot.

