Twitters Users Shocked By Mom's Instagram Post Lamenting Son's Lack Of 'Likes'

An Atlanta woman is under fire after griping on Instagram that posts featuring her son didn’t get as many likes as those with the other members of her family.

Did we mention she did this on his birthday?

Lifestyle blogger Katie Bower has since archived the post featuring her 6-year-old son, Weston, but it survives thanks to the magic of screenshots.

She begins the post like any loving parent would, praising her son’s “unique personality” and “sweet-hearted nature.”

Then she gets blunt:

Guys, I’m gonna be perfectly honest...Instagram never liked my munchkin and it killed me inside. His photos never got as many likes. Never got comments. From a statistical point of view, he wasn’t as popular with everyone out there.

Bower speculates that his photos “just never hit the algorithm right” and that he was the “baby” for only a short time before other siblings came along.

At the end of the post, Bower said she posted this information because she knows “one day he will see the numbers and will have to learn that his value is not in online approval.”

She removed the post from public view, but a screenshot appears below.

Omg this Instagram mommy blogger is celebrating her sons bday by writing about how out of all her kids, he “statistically” performs the worse on her Instagram. And she’s worried one day it will ruin his self esteem 👀💀 pic.twitter.com/QpFfJwDOab — Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) November 19, 2018

As you might expect, many Twitter users thought Bower’s priorities might be a bit misplaced.

Here we have the #1 reason why your kids should never be your personal brand. https://t.co/maatLI4XFf — Keri Lumm (@TheKeriLumm) November 19, 2018

I don't allow little Johnny to push my side-hustle shipping pies nationwide because the engagement just isn't there: A memoir — Matt the Brat (@Karna6e) November 19, 2018

First of all, no, one day he will not “need to see the numbers”—this person is horrible.



Also someone needs to show her the social media episode of #BlackMirror stat. It is literally the world she imagines herself in today. — Elle Bee Are (@elle_bee_are) November 19, 2018

How about the line “I say all that because I want to believe it wasn’t him…that it was on me”. So she not only cares, but she thinks it's HIS FAULT. I can't believe there are the people our society encourages to procreate. I want to adopt them all. — Moose Garrett (@tweetsforjackie) November 19, 2018

For the low low price of one like, you can support a child in need of Instagram engagement — Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) November 19, 2018

Bower told HuffPost she only mentioned the numbers because she was saying what she was thankful for.