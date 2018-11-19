Twitters Users Shocked By Mom's Instagram Post Lamenting Son's Lack Of 'Likes'

An Atlanta woman is under fire after griping on Instagram that posts featuring her son didn’t get as many likes as those with the other members of her family.
Did we mention she did this on his birthday?
Lifestyle blogger Katie Bower has since archived the post featuring her 6-year-old son, Weston, but it survives thanks to the magic of screenshots.
She begins the post like any loving parent would, praising her son’s “unique personality” and “sweet-hearted nature.”
Then she gets blunt:
Guys, I’m gonna be perfectly honest...Instagram never liked my munchkin and it killed me inside. His photos never got as many likes. Never got comments. From a statistical point of view, he wasn’t as popular with everyone out there.
Bower speculates that his photos “just never hit the algorithm right” and that he was the “baby” for only a short time before other siblings came along.
At the end of the post, Bower said she posted this information because she knows “one day he will see the numbers and will have to learn that his value is not in online approval.”
She removed the post from public view, but a screenshot appears below.
As you might expect, many Twitter users thought Bower’s priorities might be a bit misplaced.
Bower told HuffPost she only mentioned the numbers because she was saying what she was thankful for.
“Weston was the reason we got on Instagram (we did birth updates!) and at that time, it was my first real public social media platform,” she said in an email. “I did find myself caring about the approval and ‘likes.’ Over the past six years I have found that my worth is not in those numbers and I’m thankful for that personal growth.”