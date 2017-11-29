Katie Couric Once Said Matt Lauer 'Pinches Me On The Ass A Lot'

A cringeworthy video of Katie Couric talking about Matt Lauer in 2012 has surfaced in the wake of NBC’s firing of Lauer on Wednesday for alleged sexual misconduct.

Couric, who had anchored “Today” alongside Lauer for many years, was asked by “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen to identify Lauer’s most annoying habit.

“He pinches me on the ass a lot,” Couric answered in the clip, posted by TMZ.

“Wow, I wouldn’t have a problem with that,” Cohen quipped, and the two laughed off the exchange.

Even if Couric was joking, her answer strikes a different chord when heard after all the recent sexual misconduct allegations in journalism, entertainment and politics.