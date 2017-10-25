Katie Holmes' New Pixie Cut Will Make You Do A Double Take

Katie Holmes just made a dramatic change to her look.

The actress debuted a new pixie cut at an FAO Schwarz event in New York City on Tuesday and she looked incredible.

Holmes wore a long, floral gown to the event with tan heels and minimal and jewelry, ensuring all eyes were on her new haircut:

Though her hair looks like it’s just combed back in some of the pictures, you can see how short the length is here:

“It’s for a role. I’m getting ready to play a woman in a movie called ‘The Doorman,’” Holmes said of her new cut in an interview with People. “She’s an ex-Marine and she’s a warrior. I’m excited. I’m training. I’m sore.”

Previously, her hair was at collarbone length:

Holmes’ stylist, DJ Quintero, described the actress’ new haircut as “a balance between something feminine but kickass.”

“She really wanted it to move on camera so it was actually like three haircuts,” he told People. “We did it over the weekend and it kind got shorter and shorter and shorter.”

Just a few years ago, Holmes said she wasn’t a fan of having shorter hair, especially if she had to style it herself.

“When it comes to hair, I find it easier to manage when it’s long,” she told InStyle in 2013. “It’s just more versatile. I liked my hair short when [hair stylist] Enzo Angileri styled it ― he did the cut. But when I tried it on my own, I was like, ‘This isn’t working!’”

Take a look at some of Holmes’ best short hair looks through the years:

