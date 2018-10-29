CRIME
10/29/2018 07:50 pm ET

South Carolina Dad And Daughter Face Incest Charges After Their Baby Dies

The father and daughter both claimed their relationship was “consensual and mutual," the sheriff's office said.
headshot
By David Moye
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

A father and daughter in Laurens County, South Carolina, are facing incest charges after the child they had together died.

James Travis Brown, 38, and his biological daughter, Katlyn Lauren Edwards, 21, were charged with incest on Oct. 22.

The couple told investigators they had engaged in a sexual relationship that resulted in the birth of a child, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned about the couple’s relationship ― which they both described as “consensual and mutual” ― from the state’s Department of Social Services, which sent a report alleging a sexual abuse incident after Edwards gave birth to a child that later died at a medical facility in Charleston, according to “Inside Edition.”

“I can’t confirm the baby died from complications related to incest, however we wonder if that’s the case,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in the release.

Edwards was booked into the Johnson Detention Center. Jail records show she is no longer behind bars. Brown is incarcerated in another county on unrelated charges and will be transferred to the Johnson Detention Center to face the incest charge when he is released, according to the Greenwood Index Journal newspaper.

 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Bad Sex
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Incest Infant Death Laurens County, South Carolina
South Carolina Dad And Daughter Face Incest Charges After Their Baby Dies
CONVERSATIONS