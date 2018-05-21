Katy Perry Has One Little Problem With Meghan Markle's Wedding Gown

Katy Perry seems a little sour that she wasn’t invited to attend the royal wedding this weekend, as she admitted she had a slight problem with the gorgeous Givenchy dress that Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, wore.

“I would have done one more fitting,” the singer said with a smile and a wink to Entertainment Tonight during a taping of “American Idol” on Sunday. “I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you.”

While Perry’s fellow “Idol” judge Lionel Richie groaned at her suggestion, she added, “Kate won. [Kate’s dress] won,” referring to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge’s Sarah Burton by Alexander McQueen dress for her 2011 nuptials to Prince William.

“I’m sorry! I’m never not gonna tell the truth,” Perry repeated. “One more fitting! But I love you.”

Katy Perry says she thinks the Duchess of Cambridge, formerly Kate Middleton, "won" the royal wedding gown contest against Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex.

Prior to speaking about the dress, Perry did have nice things to say about the Duchess of Sussex and her previous work.

“I don’t know much about her, but what I’ve seen or heard ― whether it’s been true or false ― everything to me, it sounds amazing,” the singer said. “I’m so happy for them. It’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, [with] her humanitarian efforts.”

Perry added, “You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well.”

Clare Waight Keller, a British designer who recently became the first female artistic director at Givenchy last year, designed the bride’s dress for her marriage to Prince Harry. Kensington Palace said Saturday that Waight Keller and the now-duchess worked very closely together on the design.

“After meeting Ms. Waight Keller in early 2018, Ms. Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour,” the palace said in a statement.

“The dress epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952,” the statement read.

After her wedding ceremony, the bride changed into a high-neck Stella McCartney gown made of lily-white silk crepe for the couple’s private reception at Frogmore House.

She finished off her looked with Aquazzura heels with blue-painted soles (for her “something blue”) and a ring from Princess Diana’s collection.

These two!

Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, sitting next to new husband Prince Harry, wears a gorgeous ring from Princess Diana.