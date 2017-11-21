Katy Tur Has A 'Brutal Question' For Trump Over His Support For 'Accused Pedophile'

NBC’s Katy Tur isn’t mincing words when it comes to President Donald Trump’s defense of Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday despite Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct.

“It is a brutal question, but one that requires asking in this political environment under this president,” Tur said on “Meet the Press Daily” on Tuesday. “Which does this White House view as worse, an accused pedophile or a Democrat?”

Tur said we “seemingly” got an answer from Trump when he suggested that he was standing behind Moore despite accusations that Moore had dated or attempted to date minors while he was in his thirties and, in some cases, had sexually assaulted them.

Moore denies the allegations and has attempted to discredit his accusers, but several Republicans have urged him to quit the race.

Trump isn’t one of them.

“Well, he denies it, look, he denies it,” Trump explained on Tuesday. “He totally denies it, he says it didn’t happen, and you have to listen to him also.”