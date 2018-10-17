ENTERTAINMENT
10/17/2018 07:37 am ET

Keira Knightley Was Bizarrely Mistaken For A Pop Star And Went With It Anyway

"It was a weird one," the British actress told "Late Late Show" host James Corden.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Keira Knightley readily admits that people often confuse her with other actresses.

Knightley, star of “Colette,” revealed on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show” that she’s been approached by folks who mistakenly think she is Kate Winslet, Rachel Weisz or Natalie Portman.

But a person in a store once asked her to pose for a photograph ― believing she was pop star Britney Spears, Knightley told host James Corden.

“It was a weird one,” Knightley said. She posed for the snap as Spears anyway.

Corden cackled at the revelation. “I would love to see that person with their friends,” he joked.

Check out the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Britney Spears Keira Knightley The Late Late Show With James Corden
Keira Knightley Was Bizarrely Mistaken For A Pop Star And Went With It Anyway
CONVERSATIONS