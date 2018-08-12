Rep. Keith Ellison Denies Domestic Abuse Accusations

Bloomberg via Getty Images Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) on Sunday denied abusing a woman he was in a long-term relationship with until 2016.

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) on Sunday denied that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend, as alleged by the woman’s son in a viral Facebook post a day earlier.

“Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being,” Ellison said in a statement to CBS Minnesota. “I never behaved this way, and any characterization otherwise is false.”

Ellison also has served as deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee since 2017.

Karen Monahan’s son, Austin Monahan, wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that his mom had “come out of pure hell after getting out of her relationship” with Ellison. Austin said that in mid-2017 he discovered a video, as well as dozens of text and Twitter messages between his mother and Ellison, that allegedly show the Minnesota lawmaker physically and verbally abusing her.

“My mom has always tried to protect me and my brother,” Austin wrote in the post. “She doesn’t have to protect us anymore and we aren’t letting her stand alone.”

In his Facebook post Saturday, Austin described how he first uncovered the alleged abuse:

In the middle of 2017, I was using my moms computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a “fucking bitch” and telling her to get the fuck out of his house. The messages I found, were mixed with him consistently telling my mom he wanted her back, he missed her, he knew he fucked up and we wished he could do things different, he would victim shaming, bully her, and threaten her if she went public.

Austin said he confronted Ellison about the alleged abuse in a text message soon thereafter, though his post does not specify whether the congressman replied.

Karen confirmed the abuse to Austin and his brother, though she asked them not to go public with accusations, Austin wrote in the post. He felt comfortable alleging the abuse Saturday on Facebook because his mother is “planning on sharing her story,” he said.

Karen stood by her son’s allegations in a series of tweets Sunday. Neither the Monahans nor a representative for Ellison immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

I am so proud of my son for his courage. But this situation impacted me. If you have anything to say, please say it me and leave him out of it. No nasty comments to him https://t.co/UC84loHz1m — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 12, 2018

I shut down my facebook 2 days ago because I didn’t want my kids seeing post people were posting to me. I really can’t activate it now cause will be worse for them. My son is getting bullied on FB, DO NOT BULLY MY KIDS. tweet to me and leave them out of it — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 12, 2018

What my son said is true. Every statement he made was true.@keithellison, you know you did that to me. I have given every opportunity to get help and heal. Even now, u r willing to say my son is lying and have me continue to leak more text and info just so others will believe him — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 12, 2018

For you to get help and heal. Told u that would be what I would could consider a Just ending to this hell my family and I have been through. I said that the night before u announced ur run 4 AG. — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 12, 2018

Karen also tweeted text messages she said she sent to Ellison in December 2017 and April 2018.

“The relationship changed my personality and so much over time,” Karen allegedly texted Ellison. HuffPost has modified screenshots of the alleged texts to remove a phone number allegedly belonging to Ellison.

Ellison, 55, is giving up his House seat to run for attorney general in Minnesota. First elected to the House in 2006, he was the first Muslim to serve in the chamber.