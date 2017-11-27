Keith Olbermann Says He's Retiring From Political Commentary

Keith Olbermann, who had dedicated a video series to his scathing analysis of President Donald Trump, announced Monday night that he was retiring from political commentary entirely.

“I am confident now, even more so than I have been throughout the last year, that this nightmare presidency of Donald John Trump will end prematurely and end soon, and I am thus also confident that this it the correct moment to end this series of commentaries,” he said during his latest episode of GQ’s “The Resistance.”

Olbermann said that he did the GQ series “for free and for charity,” but he did not enjoy it.

“It has been pain, revulsion and horror,” he said. “I’d like to go back and enjoy some of my life again, and I’m going to. No illness, no scandal, no firing ― just, I’ve said what I had to say.”

In a series of tweets, Olbermann added that he thought the president “was finished” after Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) using a racial slur during an event honoring Native Americans.

“Trump’s an ex-president waiting to happen - imminently,” he wrote. “So tonight’s will be the last episode of # TheResistanceGQ and I’m retiring from political commentary.”

Olbermann’s announcement was met with celebration from his critics, including the president’s oldest son, and confusion by many of his supporters.

After failing (or being fired from) most media outlets, @KeithOlbermann has announced he's "retiring from political commentary in all media venues."



It's a Christmas miracle! https://t.co/C6mrwTa51N — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 27, 2017

Changed my mind. 2017 is good, actually. pic.twitter.com/IuQSrYfOXU — eve peyser (@evepeyser) November 28, 2017

Final? Um... we are barely in the bottom the 3rd inning. — Jane Mac (@Harleyquinn1127) November 28, 2017