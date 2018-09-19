It’s official! Kelly Clarkson will host her own daytime talk show in 2019.

Reports that “The Voice” coach and singer was working on the project began circulating earlier in the year, but she casually confirmed the news herself on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Clarkson told Fallon she was introducing live online segments in her current tour “to kind of prep for my talk show that’s gonna be next year.”

Fallon pointed out that she’d inadvertently just made “a big announcement” because the show had not yet been officially confirmed.

“Well, it’s been leaked,” Clarkson responded, before revealing she was “very excited” and “nervous” about the musically themed program, which will air before “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on NBC. Its first broadcast date hasn’t been announced.

“I didn’t think I’d ever do it,” said Clarkson, who also highlighted an area of interviewing in which she was seeking to improve.

“I love talking, it’s like my favorite pastime,” she told Fallon. “It’s hard for me to shut up though, you know you like have to listen to people who come on your show.”

