Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Christmas Card Is A Merry Prank

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos deserve to be on Santa’s Nice List just for their Christmas card whimsy.

The “Happy Holidays” greeting, posted Tuesday on Consuelos’ Instagram, features him posing with his fictional “Riverdale” family ― actresses Marisol Nichols, who plays his wife on the show, and Camila Mendes, who plays his daughter.

“My poor wife has resorted to using my TV family as our holiday card,” Consuelos joked about Ripa. “Personally..I think it’s her best work.”

Ripa, the host of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and a guest actor on “Riverdale” as the mistress of Consuelos’ crime boss character Hiram Lodge, offered her own take on the pic. “Tired of fighting with the kids over the holiday card photo? Problem solved!” she wrote on her Insta. But then she urged viewers to swipe to the next image.

Click to the next pic, and the real Ripa-Consuelos clan appears, including kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin. “ACTUAL FAMILY,” the note reads.