Kellyanne Conway's Tweet About Trump 'Empowering Women' Didn't Go Down Well

Kellyanne Conway’s attempt at using Twitter to praise President Donald Trump for “empowering women” backfired Thursday.
The White House counselor tweeted that Trump’s nomination of Kirstjen Nielsen to head the Department of Homeland Security was a continuation of “his practice of elevating and empowering women to top positions.”
Conway linked to a Fox Business story on the news:
But Conway’s praise wasn’t well received, with hundreds of tweeters calling her out over Trump’s past degrading treatment of women ― such as the disgusting comments he made on the now infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” bus ride.
Here’s a sampling of the responses:
