Kellyanne Conway's Tweet About Trump 'Empowering Women' Didn't Go Down Well

Kellyanne Conway’s attempt at using Twitter to praise President Donald Trump for “empowering women” backfired Thursday.

The White House counselor tweeted that Trump’s nomination of Kirstjen Nielsen to head the Department of Homeland Security was a continuation of “his practice of elevating and empowering women to top positions.”

Conway linked to a Fox Business story on the news:

.@POTUS continues his practice of elevating and empowering women to top positions.



Congratulations, Kirstjen! https://t.co/A9Ijp968a9 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 12, 2017

But Conway’s praise wasn’t well received, with hundreds of tweeters calling her out over Trump’s past degrading treatment of women ― such as the disgusting comments he made on the now infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” bus ride.

Here’s a sampling of the responses:

Oh sweetie can't you see through him yet? He doesn't empower women, he uses them for his purpose. Did he empower Mayor Cruz? — GNG (@gngavon) October 12, 2017

Do you actually have no clue how ridiculous this assertion is? — Moron. (@UhDoubleUpUhUh) October 12, 2017

You can't empower us and say that you can grab our pussies at the same time. JUST STOP. — Jen Saunderson (@JenSaunderson) October 12, 2017

Kellyanne, isn't the Trump cabinet about 90% white male? #SomeEmpowering — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA_) October 12, 2017

Having the need, to tweet about this. Shows that he has a history of not caring about females — 🇺🇸SnowFlake_Gur🗯️ (@A_Smart_Liberal) October 12, 2017

Too bad he doesn't leave women's medical decisions to them or support equal pay or rights. — XenaPeel (@XenaPeel) October 12, 2017

And then grabbing them? You know, what with his being a star and all. — CommonSense (@4counting) October 12, 2017

Yeah, right. Look at his WHOLE cabinet. — Michael Self (@NoteFromSELF) October 12, 2017