Kellyanne Conway Violated The Hatch Act Twice, Special Counsel Report Says

On at least two occasions last year, Kellyanne Conway, a close White House aide to President Donald Trump, violated a law that prohibits government employees from engaging in political campaigns, according to a report published Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

In a letter to Trump, OSC special counsel Henry Kerner said Conway violated the Hatch Act in two television interviews granted in her “official capacity” in November and December. Kerner wrote that Conway “impermissibly mixed official government business with political views about candidates in the Alabama special election.”

The OSC, which is unrelated to an ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, recommended that the president take “disciplinary action” against Conway for ethics violations.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement to NBC News, however, the White House denied that Conway had broken any laws and claimed that her on-air comments “actually show her intention and desire to comply with the Hatch Act ― as she twice declined to respond to the host’s specific invitation to encourage Alabamans to vote for the Republican.”

The OSC’s report concerns interviews Conway gave to Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” and CNN’s “New Day” in November and December, respectively. Conway delivered both interviews from the grounds of the White House and was introduced as “counselor to President Trump.”

During the interviews, Conway discussed Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate and expressed support for then-candidate Republican Roy Moore.

Moore, a former judge, ran against Democrat Doug Jones, who ultimately won the election as Moore faced allegations of child molestation.