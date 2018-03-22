Twitter Users Just Say No To Kellyanne Conway's Drug Abuse Cure

Kellyanne Conway may be Donald Trump’s “opioid czar,” but her advice for avoiding drug addiction has many wondering whether she’s qualified for the job.

On Thursday, the controversial White House aide spoke about drugs at Generation Next, a White House-sponsored forum for millennials, and offered a bizarre suggestion for people at risk of abusing opioids.

“On our college campuses, you folks are reading the labels,” she said. “They won’t put any sugar in their body, they won’t eat carbs anymore, and they’re very, very fastidious about what goes into their body. And then you buy a street drug for five or 10 dollars, it’s laced with fentanyl and that’s it.”

Her advice: “Eat the ice cream, have the French fry, don’t buy the street drug. Believe me, it all works out.”

As head of Trump’s opioid task force, Conway has edged out drug policy officials and turning to political staff instead, Politico reported in February. Her comments come shortly after the president laid out a three-pronged plan to deal with the current drug crisis: build a wall, launch a “just say no”-style campaign, and allow capital punishment for drug dealers.

Conway’s simplistic advice struck a nerve with Twitter users.

Read her advice to my 17yr old. His response was to ask if advice came from the Onion because if not..... someone needs to drug test HER! — Lewie ☘ (@PhlFlynnie) March 22, 2018

"Eat the ice cream, have the french fry," .... yeah, that's what I did in the 60's when I was stoned!!! Is Kellyanne stoned? — TimW (@TimW3811) March 22, 2018

Others took issue with Conway’s narrow understanding of addiction.

Because nothing stops chronic back pain or wisdom tooth pain quite like "the French fry" — Black Angel (@PrologueBlack) March 22, 2018

Jayzuz. All right, I spent all of 2012 in rehab for meth addiction, and as embarrassing as that is to admit, you have to be public to counter narratives like this shite. You good people know it's not an issue of willpower or feckin ICE CREAM. — Tigernan Quinn 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪 (@tigerquinn7) March 22, 2018

shattered your kneecap in an industrial accident? kill the excruciating pain with some delicious ice cream, or perhaps "the french fry" https://t.co/MLtSn8h7zS — *NSYNC: hug me, okay? (@sheckyyoungman) March 22, 2018

Bad advice. I ate the ice cream & didn’t do drugs. Now I’m fat with Diabetes 😡 you are massively unqualified to speak on something so important. Leave it to the professionals. — Linda Hale (@linkayriccam) March 22, 2018

Some thought the advice seemed familiar ... very familiar.

The new, Trumpified “just say no” campaign begins. https://t.co/fMKxBV8OeC — John Stodder Jr. (@johnstodder) March 22, 2018

And a few thought Conway’s suggestion seemed legit.

Go home, people.

We just won the war on drugs. https://t.co/81zChla3TS — Thornton McEnery (@ThorntonMcEnery) March 22, 2018

I was considering doing fentanyl but now thanks to Kellyanne I’m just gonna “have the French fry” instead. Saved me from a life on the streets! https://t.co/iPjSWBsD6l — Mike Stephens Wearing a Turtleneck (@mikeystephens81) March 22, 2018

Phew, so glad we finally solved the opioid crisis. It was looking bad for a while. https://t.co/dW5iZYFgCS — Ian Lockheed (@iggdawg) March 22, 2018

the folks over on capitol hill have a new plan to beat the opioid crisis: Ice Cream and French Fry. it's certainly promising, let's see how it goeshttps://t.co/2SLWrZXbU0 — Erik Myers (@emyers90) March 22, 2018