Kellyanne Conway's Husband Slams Trump With Business Analogy

Kellyanne Conway‘s husband, George Conway, slammed President Donald Trump’s behavior in the White House on Twitter Tuesday.

George Conway spotted an analogy made by Philip Bump, a national correspondent for The Washington Post, that considered how Trump’s remarks about his staff would sound coming from a CEO about his business’ employees. The president recently called former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a “crazed, crying lowlife” and a “dog.”

How would the board of a company react if the CEO told them that he hadn't fired an unqualified employee who was disliked by coworkers because the employee constantly praised him? https://t.co/HmVOcYaceK — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 14, 2018

George Conway took the analogy a step further, pointing out the problems a business would have if its CEO consistently lied, attacked its partners and got cozy with “a dangerous competitor” ― a clear nod to Trump’s interactions with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Interesting analogy. Likewise, what if a CEO routinely made false and misleading statements about himself, the company, and results, and publicly attacked business partners, company “divisions” (w/ scare quotes!), employees, and analysts, and kowtowed to a dangerous competitor? https://t.co/dTjUk7kApQ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 14, 2018

George Conway’s response almost immediately went viral.

This isn't the first time George Conway has gone rogue and veered off-course from the presumed political beliefs of his wife, who is the chief counselor to the president.