Kellyanne Conway's Husband Slams Trump With Business Analogy

Kellyanne Conway‘s husband, George Conway, slammed President Donald Trump’s behavior in the White House on Twitter Tuesday.
George Conway spotted an analogy made by Philip Bump, a national correspondent for The Washington Post, that considered how Trump’s remarks about his staff would sound coming from a CEO about his business’ employees. The president recently called former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a “crazed, crying lowlife” and a “dog.”
George Conway took the analogy a step further, pointing out the problems a business would have if its CEO consistently lied, attacked its partners and got cozy with “a dangerous competitor” ― a clear nod to Trump’s interactions with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
George Conway’s response almost immediately went viral.
This isn't the first time George Conway has gone rogue and veered off-course from the presumed political beliefs of his wife, who is the chief counselor to the president.
Earlier this year, the high-profile attorney questioned claims made by Trump’s legal team that the president hadn’t violated campaign finance laws with his payment of $130,000 to Stephanie Clifford to silence an alleged encounter between the adult film star and the president.