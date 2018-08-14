POLITICS
08/14/2018 12:34 pm ET

Kellyanne Conway's Husband Slams Trump With Business Analogy

George Conway questioned how people would react to a CEO talking about his employees like Trump has done about his staff.
headshot
By Jenna Amatulli

Kellyanne Conway‘s husband, George Conway, slammed President Donald Trump’s behavior in the White House on Twitter Tuesday.

George Conway spotted an analogy made by Philip Bump, a national correspondent for The Washington Post, that considered how Trump’s remarks about his staff would sound coming from a CEO about his business’ employees. The president recently called former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a “crazed, crying lowlife” and a “dog.” 

George Conway took the analogy a step further, pointing out the problems a business would have if its CEO consistently lied, attacked its partners and got cozy with “a dangerous competitor” ― a clear nod to Trump’s interactions with Russian president Vladimir Putin. 

George Conway’s response almost immediately went viral.

This isn't the first time George Conway has gone rogue and veered off-course from the presumed political beliefs of his wife, who is the chief counselor to the president.

Earlier this year, the high-profile attorney questioned claims made by Trump’s legal team that the president hadn’t violated campaign finance laws with his payment of $130,000 to Stephanie Clifford to silence an alleged encounter between the adult film star and the president.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Trump And Putin
headshot
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway Omarosa Manigault George Conway
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Slams Trump With Business Analogy
CONVERSATIONS