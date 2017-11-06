After Texas Massacre, The State's Attorney General Calls For More Guns At Church

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) views the deadliest mass shooting in his state’s history as evidence that more church parishioners should carry guns for self-protection.

“This is going to happen again,” Paxton told Fox News on Sunday, since “you can’t necessarily keep guns out of the hands of people who are going to violate the law.”

Devin Patrick Kelley allegedly opened fire during a church service in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday morning, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others. After fleeing the scene, he was found dead from a gunshot wound in neighboring Guadalupe County, Wilson County authorities said.

In the wake of a deadly massacre, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling for more armed security in churches and for allowing parishioners to carry concealed weapons into houses of worship.

To support his argument, Paxton pulled out the National Rifle Association’s favorite talking point: “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

“All I can say is in Texas at least we have the opportunity to have conceal carry,” Paxton said. “There’s always the opportunity that the gunman will be taken out before he has the opportunity to kill very many people.”

Fox News anchor Eric Shawn pushed back, arguing that a firearm and the church are “two potentially diametrically opposed concepts.”

Paxton disagreed and called for more armed security in church or “at least arming some of the parishioners so they can respond to something like this.”