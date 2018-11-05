Kenan Thompson: Pete Davidson's Veteran War Wound Joke On 'SNL' Missed The Mark

Kenan Thompson told NBC’s “Today” show on Monday that his fellow “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson “definitely missed the mark” with a controversial joke this weekend.

On Saturday’s show, Davidson made a joke about Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL and Republican congressional candidate who wears an eye patch. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie,” Davidson said. “I’m sorry. I know he lost his eye in war or whatever.” Crenshaw lost his eye in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2012.

Davidson’s remark made waves on social media, with many criticizing him for his insensitivity.

As a close friend and colleague of Davidson, Thompson attempted to clarify the joke on “Today,” telling the hosts: “He definitely missed the mark. I think he was more so commenting on the fact that the joke maybe didn’t land as hard as he wanted it to, as opposed to being like ‘I don’t care about veterans.’”