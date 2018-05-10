Kenan Thompson Says He'll Stay On 'SNL' For 'As Long As Possible'

Get used to Kenan Thompson, because he has no intention of leaving “Saturday Night Live” anytime soon, he told People in its latest issue.

With 15 years on the show, Thompson holds the record for most years as a cast member, but he says “there’s no reason for me to run out the door.”

“I’m going to try and make that record as long as possible,” Thompson said. The 39-year-old actor is known for his amazing character work, and his “SNL” colleagues consider him one of the greatest sketch comics ever.

Thompson’s recurring sketch “Black Jeopardy” may be his most popular, but he brings something to every sketch he’s in. That’s because, for him, it needs to be good.

“I just love for the sketch to go right,” he told HuffPost last year. “If I’m involved in it and it’s my thing, it has to be right.”