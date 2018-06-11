USC Runner's Amazing Rally Proves Race Isn't Over Until It's Over

Kendall Ellis’ anchor leg on USC’s 4x400 meter women’s relay at the NCAA Track and Field Championships will take your breath away. It certainly did hers.

She bobbled the baton exchange and trailed by a long way with the Trojans needing a victory to win the team title over the weekend.

The margin was still so wide on the home straight that ESPN announcer Dwight Stones said “there’s no way” front-runner Purdue could lose.

He was wrong.

How about this UNREAL comeback in the 4x400 to clinch the NCAA Track & Field Championship for USC 😱 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/ywe26SC5Kp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 10, 2018

Ellis nipped Purdue’s Jahneya Mitchell at the finish and caught the attention of a few prominent sports stars.